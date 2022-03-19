Ascension Parish students send prom safety message to peers

Staff Report

High school students in Ascension Parish are taking part in a public safety campaign aimed at encouraging their fellow juniors and seniors to make smart decisions this prom season.

Students from St. Amant High, Dutchtown High, East Ascension High, and Donaldsonville High schools are featured in a series of videos where they speak out to say, “Don’t Let One Bad Decision Decide Your Future.”

The students go on to say, “Don’t drink and drive, avoid drugs, and respect the boundaries of those you’re with.”

Ascension Public Schools' Student Services Office is managing the campaign, and the effort is supported by Capital Area Human Services and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. The campaign’s videos are being posted on social media platforms.

At the same time, the district is posting reminders on banners and school computers at the four parish high schools, as well as providing local tuxedo and flower vendors with stickers and requiring students to wear wristbands the night of their prom that include the message to not make bad decisions.

East Ascension High School will hold its prom this March 19; Dutchtown High School’s prom is March 26; St. Amant High School’s prom is April 2; and Donaldsonville High School’s prom is April 9.

“There is no stronger voice to speak words of caution to our youth than their peers,” said Chief Instructional Director Edith Walker. “We want our students to hear from their friends that prom season should be a happy time, a time to have fun, but not a time to make reckless and harmful decisions.”

“Prom season can bring out the party in all of us. I mean, we all want to have fun,” says one of the student spokespersons. “But don’t let one bad decision decide your future.”

The videos were produced through a grant from Capital Area Human Services, in partnership with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and Gonzales Police Department.

Visit www.youtube.com/c/AscensionPublicSchools to view school-specific video messages.