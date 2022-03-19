Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser serves as guest speaker at Donaldsonville chamber awards banquet

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was the guest speaker as the Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 2022 membership and awards banquet March 17 at Palazzo Bernardo on the Ascension Parish west bank.

Awards given included: Citizen of the Year winner Robyn Penn Delaney (Ascension Parish School Board District 1), Business of the Year recipient Lemann Farm Supply Inc., and Teenager of the Year winner Laila Cost.

Cost is a student at Donaldsonville High School who is dually enrolled at River Parishes Community College in Gonzales. She is Miss Teen Donaldsonville, Miss Donaldsonville Juneteenth, and the former Miss Teen Donaldsonville. Among her many activities, she is president of the Donaldsonville Mayor's Youth Advisory Council.

Chamber Executive Director Juanita C. Pearley and Ascension Parish School Board Representative Robyn Penn Delaney introduced the Teenager of the Year nominees. They were: William Bellina (Ascension Catholic), Jamaries Bennett (Donaldsonville), Andrew Bright (Ascension Catholic), Cost, Ja'Kayla Landry (Donaldsonville), and Ella Lemann (Ascension Catholic).

Sonny Graugnard of Graugnard Furniture and Appliance Inc. introduced Lt. Gov. Nungesser as guest speaker. Richard Zeringue served as master of ceremonies, Board Jeffery Henry led the pledge, and Patrice Smith sang the national anthem. Rev. Darryl Smith Jr. provided the invocation. Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan Sr. led the closing prayer.

The chamber is a nonprofit organization supported by its members and corporate sponsors.

The board of directors are: Jeffery Henry (president), Carmaine Demby-Dickerson (vice president), and John Daigle (treasurer).

Board members include: Kathy Payne Cordero, Thomas Pearce, Malcolm Dugas, Bianca Phillips, Sonny Graugnard, Trista Templet, Brandon Katz, Lisa Thibodaux, and Edith Walker.