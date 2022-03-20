23rd Judicial District Court reports guilty pleas for March 7 to 11

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of March 7 to 11.

Ascension Parish:

Kenneth Gros, 12547 Hidden Ridge Waker, LA, age 54, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Reece Breaux, 9306 Kurt Kundler Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 30, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Theft Valued at $1,000 or More, but Less than $5,000. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Sarah Holloway, 60017 Long Lead Bogalusa, LA, age 25, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The defendant was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

Alexis Claiborne, 2212 S Robert Ave Gonzales, LA, age 42, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

Joshua Gallusser, 1621 E Rosedown St. Gonzales, LA, age 19, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Illegal Carrying of Weapons. The defendant was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

Audie Smiley, 2525 W Orice Roth Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 60, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The defendant was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

Matthew Sterling, 315 Third St. Donaldsonville, LA, age 19, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number or Mark, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Illegal Carrying of Weapons, and Possession of Marijuana. The defendant was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

Jonathan Orgeron, 9332 Pertuis Rd. St. Amant, LA, age 41, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

Dwayne Brooks, 411 E Rome St. Gonzales, LA, age 51, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentence to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Assumption Parish:

Markese Dabney, 211 Cardinal St. Labadieville, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. The defendant was sentenced to 20 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Jamar Jones, 120 Jones St. Napoleonville, LA, age 37, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Aggravated Flight from an Officer. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 2 years of the said sentence are to be served, and the remaining 3 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Terrol White, 210 Vivian St. Morgan City, LA, age 43, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Ricky Washington, 117 Violet St. Labadieville, LA, age 32, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Buddy Verrett, 506 Assumption St. Napoleonville, LA, age 39, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Tanner Aucoin, 110 Arcement Ln. Patterson, LA, age 28, ped guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit or time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

St. James Parish:

Jai Lewis, 8155 Pleasant Hill St. Convent, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation.

Ray Washington, 7272 Cayette St. St. James, LA, age 58, pled guilty to Residential Contractor Fraud Between $5,000 and $25,000. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was also ordered that the defendant pay $15,800 in restitution to the victims in this matter.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.