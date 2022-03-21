Assumption Parish deputies arrest Donaldsonville area suspect on drug charges

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville area suspect after a traffic stop in Pierre Part.

According to a news release, 30-year-old John Edward Westerfield was booked on felony drug charges March 18 near Hwy. 70 and Lee Drive.

Deputies on assignment reportedly observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop.

According to the release, a search resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana.

Westerfield was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Possession or Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia

Careless Operation

At the time of the release, he remained incarcerated with bond set at $20,000.