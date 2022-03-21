Assumption Parish deputies arrest Donaldsonville area suspect on drug charges

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville area suspect after a traffic stop in Pierre Part.

According to a news release, 30-year-old John Edward Westerfield was booked on felony drug charges March 18 near Hwy. 70 and Lee Drive.

Deputies on assignment reportedly observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop.

According to the release, a search resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana.

Westerfield was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
  • Possession or Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Careless Operation

At the time of the release, he remained incarcerated with bond set at $20,000.