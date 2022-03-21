Donaldsonville man accused of violating protective order, arrested in Assumption Parish
Staff Report
Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Donaldsonville on a charge of violating a protective order.
According to a news release, 50-year-old Chad M. Pizzaloto was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center in Napoleonville.
Deputies reportedly observed the suspect March 19. He was wanted on a protective order violation arising out of a March 9 incident where a woman filed the order.
After a deputy confirmed the warrant was active, the suspect was reportedly located at the female's place of employment.
At the time of the release, he remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.