Donaldsonville man accused of violating protective order, arrested in Assumption Parish

Staff Report

Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Donaldsonville on a charge of violating a protective order.

According to a news release, 50-year-old Chad M. Pizzaloto was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center in Napoleonville.

Deputies reportedly observed the suspect March 19. He was wanted on a protective order violation arising out of a March 9 incident where a woman filed the order.

After a deputy confirmed the warrant was active, the suspect was reportedly located at the female's place of employment.

At the time of the release, he remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.