Lowery Middle's Michael Hilton named semifinalist for Louisiana Principal of the Year

Staff Report

Lowery Middle School Principal Michael Hilton, III, is a semifinalist for Louisiana Middle School Principal of the Year.

This is the seventh time in eight years that Ascension Public Schools has a principal in the running for the state's top honor.

"Mr. Hilton began his work with us as a career teacher at Donaldsonville High School, but it was apparent even then that he possessed the qualities of an admired leader. Not only is he a great educator, but he is also a great role model, motivator, and friend to many. He brings out the best in those around him wherever he goes, whether in the workplace or in the community," said Superintendent David Alexander. "We are excited for him and his family as well as the Lowery Middle teachers, staff, students, and community."

An 18-year educator, Hilton started his career in Baton Rouge where he served as a teacher, coach, a teacher for instructional support, an administrative dean of students, and a graduation coach. In Ascension Parish, he served as a mentor teacher and assistant principal at Donaldsonville High School before being named Principal of Lowery Middle School in 2020. Among his many responsibilities at DHS, Hilton oversaw intervention support, led professional development, and supported the development of an annual school improvement plan. As Principal of Lowery Middle School, his priority focus has been recruiting, retaining, and developing teachers so that they can grow student learning.

"A wise person once told me, 'it is better to be the worst player on the best team, than the best player on the worst team.' I am a part of the BEST team here at Lowery and consider this honor as a recognition of our collective work," said Hilton. "I hope to represent well the excellence that I see in each of my Lowery Middle colleagues."

Hilton earned a bachelor's degree in secondary education with a minor in English and a master's degree in educational leadership from Louisiana State University. He and his wife, Jaime, have four children: Michael IV, Manuel, Mercy, and Miah.

The Louisiana Department of Education will announce teacher and principal of the year finalists in May during the Teacher Leader Summit.

Visit www.louisianabelieves.com/academics/award-programs for more information about the state process.