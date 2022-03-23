Napoleonville man indicted for second degree murder in Donaldsonville shooting

Staff Report

An Ascension Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment March 21 on 28-year-old Carlos Nicholas for the charge of second degree murder in connection with a November 2021 deadly shooting in Donaldsonville.

According to a news release, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a Donaldsonville residence in reference to a shooting on Nov. 12, 2021.

At the time, deputies reportedly located 39-year-old James Bell inside the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Bell was pronounced deceased on scene.

Detectives were able to identify Nicholas as a suspect and secure a warrant for his arrest.

On Nov. 16, 2021, Nicholas was apprehended in East Baton Rouge Parish by the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force. Nicholas was subsequently booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville. He remains incarcerated in Ascension Parish.

Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples is the lead prosecutor on this case.