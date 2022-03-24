Donaldsonville man charged with vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated in Feb. 8 fatal crash

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre announced detectives have arrested a Donaldsonville man on charges of vehicular homicide and operating a motor-vehicle while intoxicated in connection with a Feb. 8 fatal crash involving a bicycle.

Keith Caballero, 64, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville on March 23.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a crash on East Bayou Road, which is Hwy. 308 in the city limits of Donaldsonville, and found 39-year-old Jordan Dickerson suffering from injuries.

Deputies reported Dickerson was struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross the road on his bicycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives identified Caballero as the driver of the vehicle, and obtained a blood and urine sample for screening.

According to the release, the toxicology results showed Caballero was positive for narcotics.