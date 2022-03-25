Germany Road in the Prairieville area will close for drainage work March 25 to 29

Staff Report

Germany Road in the Prairieville area will be closed to traffic this weekend at its U.S. 61 (Airline Highway) intersection in order to install cross drain pipes.

According to an Ascension Parish government news release, this is a precursor to intersection improvements and turning lanes at that intersection. When complete, the intersection will be a mirror image of Duplessis Road on the opposite side of Airline.

The road will close Friday after 9 p.m., and re-open Monday, March 29, to normal traffic.

Motorists can use Braud Road and other local streets to detour around.

Follow the progress of this and all Move Ascension projects at www.MoveAscension.com.