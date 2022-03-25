AROUND THE STATE: Four juveniles arrested in fatal New Orleans carjacking

Staff Report

Four juveniles arrested in deadly New Orleans carjacking

The New Orleans Police Department arrested four juveniles in connection with a carjacking where a 73-year-old woman was dragged to her death by her vehicle.

Linda Frickey died in the afternoon carjacking on March 21 in the Mid-City area after becoming tangled in the driver's side seatbelt of her 2021 Nissan Kicks.

According to an NOPD news release, the four minors turned themselves in after family members recognized them in surveillance images released to the public.

The juveniles arrested were a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and two 15-year-old girls.

Census estimates population decline for most parishes

The devastation of hurricanes and the pandemic contributed to shrinking population estimates for most Louisiana parishes, according to new Census figures.

Calcasieu and Cameron parishes, which were hit by Hurricane Laura in 2020, saw dramatic declines.

Parishes with increases included: Ascension, Livingston, Tangipahoa, St. Tammany, St. Bernard, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, and Lafayette.

Every other parish had an estimated decline.

Fatal crash closes Interstate 10 for hours

A deadly crash involving a bus and 18-wheelers shut down Interstate 10 in West Baton Rouge Parish for hours March 24.

The wreck happened around 11 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Hwy. 415.

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Ricky Hagar died in the crash. He reportedly worked for a trucking company based in Texas.