AROUND THE NATION: More than half of travelers would change plans if gas prices get too high

Families prepare for costly 2022 travel

A survey of more than 1,000 U.S.-based travelers conducted by AAA last month found 52 percent of families plan to take a vacation this summer. Of those travelers, over half (58 percent) said they would consider changing their plans if gas prices got "high enough."

Paula Twidale, senior vice president of travel for AAA, said while travelers may be adjusting their plans due to gas prices, it isn't deterring travel.

"There's a little bit of a chameleon aspect going on," Twidale said. "Some things may be changing, but not necessarily canceling."

MacKenzie Scott donates $3.9 billion to Habitat For Humanity, Planned Parenthood, others

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving away more of her multi-billion-dollar Amazon fortune.

The ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos donated more than $3.9 billion to a variety of organizations, including Habitat for Humanity and Planned Parenthood.

In a blog posted, Scott said this latest round of donations is part of a larger plan to support the needs of underrepresented people from a variety of groups.

Hurricanes are declining, but damage is increasing, new study finds

Hurricanes – and the storms like them around the planet – have been decreasing worldwide over the past 30 years or so, according to a study published this week. But at the same time, the damage they cause has been increasing.

Why have hurricanes been decreasing? Give thanks to La Niña.

"We attribute this decreasing global trend to the shift toward a more La Niña-like basic state in the overall tropical climate," study co-lead author Phil Klotzbach of Colorado State University told USA TODAY.