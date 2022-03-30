Assumption Parish Registrar of Voters Consuella Skidmore retires after 36 years

Special to The Chief

Assumption Parish Registrar of Voters Consuella Skidmore retired March 26 after 36 years of service to the parish and the Secretary of State.

“Serving the people of this parish and state has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Skidmore said. "I have had the opportunity to learn and grow, and most importantly, the opportunity to help others. I am sincerely grateful for that.”

Skidmore started her career in 1984 as the chief deputy for the Assumption Parish Registrar of Voters Office. She went on to become the first African-American Registrar of Voters for the parish.

"Being appointed the Registrar was such a proud accomplishment for me and my family," she said. "In that moment, I was reminded that hard work really pays off. I always appreciated that opportunity, and I worked hard every day to do the best job I could do."

As Registrar, Skidmore served the community by registering thousands of voters and offering countless individuals a platform to exercise their rights. She hosted voter registration drives and by served on various community boards. She said what she enjoyed most is meeting people and helping others.

"I love my job, serving the public, and helping so many people,” Skidmore said. “Working as the Registrar of Voters and supporting people in amplifying their voices to make a difference has been an amazing experience and a true blessing."

As she looks towards the future, she also reflects on the past.

"As I move on to my next chapter of retirement, I will take with me years of beautiful memories, and the people of Assumption Parish are at the heart of my favorite stories,” she said. “I wish the office continued success."

In retirement, Skidmore looks forward to relaxing, traveling, and enjoying quality time with her family.