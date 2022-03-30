Belle Rose suspect arrested on felony drug charges after Hwy. 70 stop
Staff Report
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Belle Rose suspect on felony drug charges.
According to a news release, 39-year-old Tremaine Kantrell Washington was arrested following a traffic stop on Hwy. 70 after an alleged traffic violation on March 29.
A K-9 unit was called to the scene and signaled a positive alert for the presence of narcotics, deputies reported.
Washington was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center in Napoleonville.
He was charged with:
- Taking Contraband to/from Penal Institutions (felony)
- Possession of Marijuana – 1st Offense (misdemeanor)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA (felony)
- Possession of Xanax (Alprazolam) (felony)
- Possession or Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia
- Maximum Speed Limit
Washington remained incarcerated awaiting a bond hearing at the time of the release.