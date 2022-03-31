A River Road Memoir looks back on life in the 1950s and 1960s in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

DVille Press has launched A River Road Memoir by Jane Goette, which tells the journey of a young girl through an idyllic childhood in Donaldsonville.

The story is told through the eyes of Goette, described as a serious child who was always conscientious and observant through her restless adolescence.

The Goette family moved into an old house on the west side of Ascension Parish's River Road, bordered by pastures, sugarcane fields, and the turbulent Mississippi River when she was three years old.

The invisible threads of history form a story that began before her birth, a tapestry of two families fighting on opposite sides of The Civil War.

A River Road Memoir shows how many of the same struggles of the 1950s and 1960s continue a history that is hauntingly familiar today.

After growing up along River Road in Donaldsonville, she attended LSU in Baton Rouge and the University of Wisconsin in Madison, where she received her B.A. in English. She also holds an M.Ed. from the University of Massachusetts.

Upon returning to Louisiana, she taught at Metairie Park Country Day School for four years, before marrying and settling in Blacksburg, Virginia, where she currently resides.

All her endeavors stem from a lifelong love of children, words, social justice, and nature.

After April 1, the book will be available on Kindle, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Ingram, and select book stores, such as the Cabahanosse Antiques and Gifts store on Railroad Avenue in Donaldsonville and stores in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas. Order information is available at www.DvillePress.com/RiverRoadMemoir.php.

According to publisher Mary Gehman, plans are underway for Goette to return to Louisiana for a book signing in the coming weeks. A book launch will take place in Blacksburg also.