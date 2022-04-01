Gramercy woman sentenced to over 12 years for distribution of methamphetamine

Staff Report

A 32-year-old Gramercy woman pled guilty to distribution charges following a 2019 narcotics investigation.

According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney, Randi Bleakley's plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

In April 2019, officers with the Gramercy Police Department received information that Bleakley was selling narcotics from her residence. After conducting surveillance, officers were able to purchase methamphetamine from Bleakley on three separate occasions.

After making the purchases, officers secured a warrant for Bleakley's arrest. She was booked into the St. James Parish Jail.

Pursuant to the plea agreement, Bleakley was sentenced to 12 and a half years with the Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig prosecuted the case. Judge Tess Stromberg presided over the matter.