Morgan City man pleads guilty to distribution of methamphetamine

Staff Report

A Morgan City man pled guilty March 28 to a charge of distribution of methamphetamine.

According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney, it was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors following a narcotics operation targeting drug dealers in Assumption Parish.

Agents with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, during an ongoing operation, purchased a quantity of methamphetamine April 15, 2020 from Cortez in the Bayou L'Ourse area. The narcotics were stored as evidence.

Cortez was indicted by the office of District Attorney Ricky Babin on Nov. 6, 2020 and subsequently arrested.

Cortez was sentenced to four years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney prosecuted the case, and Judge Alvin Turner Jr. presided over the matter.