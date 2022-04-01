New Orleans man sentenced to eight years after pleading guilty to fourth DWI

Staff Report

A New Orleans man pled guilty to fourth offense driving while intoxicated, driving under suspension, and no vehicle registration on March 28.

According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney, 38-year-old Charles Burbank's plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors in connection with a 2020 DWI arrest.

Louisiana State Police responded to a possible impaired driver on March 14, 2020 in the Pierre Part area of Assumption Parish.

A trooper reported detecting the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Burbank's breath. Burbank also reportedly admitted to consuming alcohol hours before the traffic stop.

Police said he performed poorly on a series of standardized field sobriety tests.

After being transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center in Napoleonville, Burbank submitted to a breath test which showed his blood alcohol concentration at .157, which is nearly twice the legal limit. Burbank was then booked into jail.

Burbank was sentenced to eight years with the Louisiana Department of Correction with credit for time served.

Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney prosecuted the case. Judge Alvin Turner Jr. presided over the matter.