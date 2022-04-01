St. James man indicted for third-degree rape, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles

Staff Report

A St. James Parish grand jury indicted a 20-year-old St. James man on charges of third-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney, a true bill of indictment was returned March 28 on Immanuel Davis.

St. James Parish Sheriff's Office deputies received a report of a sexual assault involving a juvenile on Aug. 31, 2020.

Detectives reported that Davis wanted to exchange marijuana for sexual intercourse.

According to investigators, the juvenile denied the request and Davis committed rape upon the juvenile.

Davis was arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Jail, where he remains incarcerated.

Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon is the lead prosecutor on the case.