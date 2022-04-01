St. James Parish man indicted for indecent behavior with a juvenile

Staff Report

A St. James Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on a 60-year-old Paulina man for the charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and sexual battery on March 28.

Ricky Brooks was identified as a suspect June 30, 2021 after St. James Parish Sheriff's Office deputies received information that a juvenile was inappropriately touched by a family member on two occasions, according to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney.

Detectives collected evidence and obtained statements from witnesses.

According to the release, Brooks remains incarcerated in the St. James Parish Jail.

Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon is the lead prosecutor on the case.