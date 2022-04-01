St. James woman indicted for second degree murder

Staff Report

A St. James Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment March 28 on 52-year-old Sheila Williams for the charge of second degree murder in connection with the December 2021 shooting death of 61-year-old James Ross.

According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney, St. James Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a St. James residence in reference to a shooting on Dec. 8, 2021.

Deputies reported finding Ross deceased in the residence from an apparent gunshot wound to the face.

After identifying Williams as the suspected shooter, she was arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Jail, where she remains incarcerated.

Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon is the lead prosecutor on the case.