AROUND THE STATE: Foo Fighters cancel tour dates, including New Orleans Jazz Fest

Staff Report

Foo Fighters cancel tour dates, including New Orleans Jazz Fest

Following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters have canceled their upcoming tour dates.

The rock band was scheduled to play May 1 at Jazz Fest in New Orleans.

"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned," the band stated in a social media post.

Tornadoes confirmed in Louisiana

The National Weather Service in Jackson confirmed a single tornado destroyed a school building in Tallulah and caused damage throughout the area.

According to published reports, multiple buildings were damaged in the Monroe area. No injuries were reported.

NWS also confirmed a tornado near Roseland in Tangipahoa Parish. Numerous trees were toppled, and several houses damaged.

Missing Lafayette woman's vehicle found in Missouri

Police discovered the vehicle of missing Lafayette ride-share driver Ella Goodie in St. Joseph, Missouri.

According to Louisiana State Police, Goodie's 2012 Audi Q5 was found in the area where a person of interest in the disappearance case was previously arrested.