AROUND THE NATION: Jen Psaki reportedly leaving White House for MSNBC job

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is in talks to join MSNBC when she steps down from her post serving as the most prominent face of the Biden administration, according to multiple media reports.

According to Axios, which first reported on Psaki leaving, wrote she could leave as early as May.

At a press briefing, Psaki said she has "nothing to confirm" about her length of service or future plans.

Will Smith resigns from the Academy over Chris Rock slap at Oscars

Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after sparking controversy for slapping comedian Chris Rock onstage at Sunday's Oscars ceremony.

The actor, 53, who later that night went on to accept the best actor Oscar for his work in "King Richard," announced in a statement sent by his reps to USA TODAY that he will be withdrawing from the Academy due to his “shocking, painful and inexcusable" actions.

More than half of tax returns already filed

More than half of all the returns that the Internal Revenue Service expects to receive during 2022 have already been filed.

Nearly 81.4 million federal income tax returns were done as of March 25, which was slightly more than three weeks before this year's April 18 filing deadline.

The IRS estimates that it will receive 160.7 million returns in 2022. The agency by the end of last week processed 78.8 million returns.