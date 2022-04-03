Ascension Parish President, Council recognize Library Week in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment took time during the March 17 Ascension Parish Council meeting to proclaim April 3-9 as “National Library Week in Ascension Parish.”

According to the proclamation, since its inception in 1960, Ascension Parish Library has offered citizens access to information, through services and resources, to ensure equity of access for all; and it continues to expand its offerings to encourage people to connect and explore their world through books, multimedia content, programs, and workshops.

The library continues to address technology needs, providing access to computers, the internet, and training that is critical to accessing education and employment opportunities.

In times of crisis, the library and its staff have pledged to support the needs of the parish both in person and virtually. Libraries significantly impact critical thinking and problem-solving through access to information and ideas.

The Ascension Parish Library promotes opportunities to read, learn and create.