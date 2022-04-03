Ascension Parish President, Council recognize Library Week in Ascension Parish

Staff Report
Shown front, from left, are: Henry J. Schexnayder, III, APL Board Chairman; President Clint Cointment; Teri Casso serving double duty as councilwoman and (ex-officio) APL Board Parliamentarian; Tyana Daquano, Public Information Officer; Lisa Bacala, Vice Chairman; John Stelly, Library Director; Carrie Goodall, Acquisitions Librarian; Christopher Achee: Assistant Library Director; back row, from left: Ascension Parish Council members Joel Robert, Travis Turner, Corey Orgeron, Dempsey Lambert, Alvin Thomas, John Cagnolatti, Dal Waguespack, Aaron Lawler, Michael Mason, and Chase Melancon.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment took time during the March 17 Ascension Parish Council meeting to proclaim April 3-9 as “National Library Week in Ascension Parish.”

According to the proclamation, since its inception in 1960, Ascension Parish Library has offered citizens access to information, through services and resources, to ensure equity of access for all; and it continues to expand its offerings to encourage people to connect and explore their world through books, multimedia content, programs, and workshops.

The library continues to address technology needs, providing access to computers, the internet, and training that is critical to accessing education and employment opportunities.

In times of crisis, the library and its staff have pledged to support the needs of the parish both in person and virtually. Libraries significantly impact critical thinking and problem-solving through access to information and ideas.

The Ascension Parish Library promotes opportunities to read, learn and create.