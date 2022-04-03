Donaldsonville church gives away $11,700 in free gas to 400 drivers

Staff Report

Members of the Fountain of Faith Christian Center gave away $11,700 in free gas to nearly 400 drivers April 3 in Donaldsonville.

The group, led by pastor Christopher D. Smith Sr., began at 10:30 a.m. at the Murphy USA gas station along Hwy. 3089. Each vehicle was given $30 in gas.

Smith said the group added another $1,700 to the original amount of $10,000 since vehicles continued to line up for gas.

Vehicles lined up along the highway with the assistance of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.