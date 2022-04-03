Donaldsonville Downtown Live at the Crescent kicks off 2022 slate

Staff Report

The Donaldsonville Downtown Live at the Crescent concert series began April 2 with da' Mellow Band and a special recognition of local student athletes.

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan, Councilman Reginald Francis, and Councilman Lauthaught Delaney were among the officials to honor the Lowery Middle, Ascension Catholic, and Donaldsonville High School student athletes for their accomplishments on and off the field.

The concert series will continue with Party at Joe's on May 7, Larry Neal and the Neal Brothers Blues Band on June 4, and the Michael Foster Project on July 2.

Additionally, the Independence Day celebration will return to the park this year.

All events are weather permitting and set for 6 to 9 p.m.

Lawn chairs, food and beverages are allowed, but no glass containers.

For more information, contact lee@visitdonaldsonville.org or 225-445-1383.

Check out more photos at the Visit Donaldsonville Facebook page.