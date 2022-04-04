Napoleonville man arrested on drug, firearm charges in Paincourtville
Staff Report
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Napoleonville man after a traffic stop in Paincourtville.
Deputies arrested 42-year-old Damian Michael Cedotal along Hwy. 403 April 2, according to a news release.
Cedotal was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:
- Illegal Carrying of Weapon in Presence of CDS (Felony)
- Possession of Amphetamine (Felony)
- Operating Vehicle with Suspended License; Other Offenses
- Expired or Cancelled License Plate
- Expired Motor Vehicle Inspection
- Turning Movements and Required Signals
He remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.