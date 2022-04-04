Napoleonville man arrested on drug, firearm charges in Paincourtville

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Napoleonville man after a traffic stop in Paincourtville.

Deputies arrested 42-year-old Damian Michael Cedotal along Hwy. 403 April 2, according to a news release.

Cedotal was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

Illegal Carrying of Weapon in Presence of CDS (Felony)

Possession of Amphetamine (Felony)

Operating Vehicle with Suspended License; Other Offenses

Expired or Cancelled License Plate

Expired Motor Vehicle Inspection

Turning Movements and Required Signals

He remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.