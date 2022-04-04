Napoleonville man arrested on drug, firearm charges in Paincourtville

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Napoleonville man after a traffic stop in Paincourtville.

Deputies arrested 42-year-old Damian Michael Cedotal along Hwy. 403 April 2, according to a news release.

Cedotal was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of: 

  • Illegal Carrying of Weapon in Presence of CDS (Felony)
  • Possession of Amphetamine (Felony)
  • Operating Vehicle with Suspended License; Other Offenses
  • Expired or Cancelled License Plate
  • Expired Motor Vehicle Inspection
  • Turning Movements and Required Signals

He remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.