Jane Rodrigue named 2022 Mother Seton award recipient at St. John, St. Theresa

St. John and St. Theresa in Prairieville and Gonzales has announced Jane Rodrigue as the 2022 Mother Seton award recipient.

The Mother Seton Award is presented annually by each school in the Diocese of Baton Rouge to honor one individual within the home and school community who emulates the qualities and service of Mother Elizabeth Anne Seton, for whom the award is named.

Mother Seton was the founder of the Sisters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul and a pioneer in Catholic education. She established the first Catholic elementary school in the United States in Baltimore in 1808 as well as an orphanage in Philadelphia in 1814.

Through her life as a wife, mother, widow and member of a religious order, Mother Seton became an exemplary role model and an inspiration to others who follow in her footsteps. She was canonized in 1975 by Pope Paul VI.