Lori Latino named 2022 Mother Seton award recipient at Ascension Catholic

Ascension Catholic Diocesan Regional School in Donaldsonville has announced Lori Latino as the 2022 Mother Seton award recipient.

She has been a key part of the school and community for more than 20 years and has served on both the Home and School Committee and Advisory Board for many of those years.

Latino has organized the school's annual silent auction and baked cupcakes for the elementary school students.

She is married to Billy Latino and they have two children. Elizabeth is an alumni of ACHS, and Jacob is currently a junior.

The Mother Seton Award is presented annually by each school in the Diocese of Baton Rouge to honor one individual within the home and school community who emulates the qualities and service of Mother Elizabeth Anne Seton, for whom the award is named.

Mother Seton was the founder of the Sisters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul and a pioneer in Catholic education. She established the first Catholic elementary school in the United States in Baltimore in 1808 as well as an orphanage in Philadelphia in 1814.

Through her life as a wife, mother, widow and member of a religious order, Mother Seton became an exemplary role model and an inspiration to others who follow in her footsteps. She was canonized in 1975 by Pope Paul VI.