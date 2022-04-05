Paincourtville man arrested on felony resisting charges in Assumption Parish
Staff Report
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a 41-year-old Paincourtville man on felony charges following a traffic stop south of Napoleonville on April 2.
Deputies said in a news release Travis McNeil Muse was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.
A deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation near the Hwy. 1 and the Hwy. 1011 bridge and initiated a stop. The vehicle did not yield to the attempt, and the suspect jumped out the vehicle while still in motion.
The deputy engaged in a foot pursuit which turned physical, according to the release.
Muse was charged with:
- Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence (felony)
- Resisting an Officer
- Possession of Marijuana (seized at the time of the arrest)
- Failure to Appear Warrant – Assumption Parish - multiple traffic violations, bond set at $591.
At the time of the release, he remained incarcerated with bond set at $65,591.