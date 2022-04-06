Ascension Parish Recreation's west side program to see Harlem Globetrotters in Baton Rouge

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Recreation westbank program will visit the Baton Rouge River Center to enjoy the Harlem Globetrotters event set for April 7.

The event is sponsored by retired Globetrotter Nate Branch and Recreation Coordinator and Coach Jerry Butler.

The Harlem Globetrotters is an American exhibition basketball team. They combine athleticism, theater, and comedy in their style of play. Created in 1926 by Abe Saperstein in Chicago, the team adopted the name Harlem because of its connotations as a major African-American community.