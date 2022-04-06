St. Theresa 8th grader wins fan favorite in Ascension Icon competition

Staff Report

Anna Blanchard, an 8th grade student at St. Theresa Middle School, was the lone middle school student to compete in the Ascension Icon competition held March 31 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center Trademart building in Gonzales.

Blanchard, who is from Donaldsonville and the daughter of Beau and Laurie Blanchard, was voted as fan favorite.

In the first round, she sang Heart's classic power ballad "What About Love."

Anna described her experience at Ascension Icon as "unforgettable" and plans to audition again next year.

Ascension Icon, established in 1991, is an annual competition and fundraiser benefiting the Ascension Fund.

The Ascension Fund has supported the public school system in Ascension Parish, providing grants to teachers for innovative and creative methods of learning in the classroom.

According to its website, the fund has awarded more than 1,400 grant awards totaling more than $1.6 million.