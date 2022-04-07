Assumption Parish deputies arrest suspected drug dealer in 'Operation Bayou Clean-Up'

Staff Report

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office announced an arrest as part of an extensive drug investigation known as "Operation Bayou Clean-Up."

According to a news release, the operation was a parish-wide investigation which identified individuals suspected of being involved in illegal trafficking of drugs.

Deputies arrested 60-year-old Lucien James Aucoin Jr. of Bayou L'Ourse on felony methamphetamine distribution charges.

According to the release, Aucoin was identified as a suspect in April 2021. He evaded arrest until April 6 when a search warrant was conducted.

At the time of the release, he remained incarcerated pending a bond proceeding.