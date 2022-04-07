Assumption Parish detectives arrest 17-year-old accused of child rape

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported that detectives have filed a verified complaint against a now 17-year-old male in connection with an alleged sex crime which occurred during the summer of 2021.

According to a news release, detectives initiated the investigation which concluded that the victim was a female under 12 years of age.

Detectives secured probable cause sufficient to obtain a verified complaint necessitating the arrest of the suspect which occurred on April 5, 2021, on a charge of first-degree rape.

The suspect was ordered held in custody pending the outcome of a 72-hour hearing, deputies reported.