Ascension Parish chemical industry donates hazmat truck to sheriff's office

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish chemical industry donated a new hazardous materials truck to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

After announcing the donation during a monthly CAER meeting, Chair James LeBlanc handed the keys to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.

“There are not enough words to express my gratitude for this donation," Webre stated. "The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office's Haz-Mat Team is a vital part of keeping this community safe. Our team is made up of at least 30 members from industry that are trained and certified to handle any hazardous materials response across our Parish. From gas leaks to explosives to bio-hazardous substances and so much more…this new hazmat truck will be a great addition in our work to protect the citizens of Ascension during an emergency."

The CAER organization has been working on this project for more than two years with support from the following members:

NOVA Chemicals

Hexion

Oxy Chem

Veolia

Total Energies

Enlink

Eastman

IMTT

Westlake Chemical

Air Products

Shell Chemical

Methanex

Rubicon

Lion Elastomers

Honeywell

BASF

CF Industries

Nutrien

Enterprise Products

Linde / Praxair

Air Liquide

Kinder Morgan

Innophos

Univar

REG

Syngenta

Carline Companies

"The key to our effectiveness in handling hazardous materials in an emergency situation is the dedication and skill of our team members. They have a real desire and interest in providing emergency service and protecting the public… One of the most important aspects of the response process is the initial assessment. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Haz-Mat team supports our local fire departments here in Ascension Parish with technical information, expertise, and specialized equipment,” stated LeBlanc.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Haz-Mat Team has been responding to Haz-Mat Incidents across Ascension Parish since 1984.