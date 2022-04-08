AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, DOTD promote electric vehicle infrastructure

Staff Report

Gov. Edwards, DOTD discuss electric vehicle infrastructure

Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson and representatives from Louisiana Clean Fuels at the outdoor electric vehicle expo held at DOTD Headquarters to discuss electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed by Congress in late 2021, will allocate $75 million over five years to electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Louisiana, with $14.1 million allocated this fiscal year.

This is part of President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law to deploy chargers along highways and in rural areas to support domestic manufacturing jobs and make EVs more accessible and affordable for working families.

“To address climate change, I have established the goal for Louisiana to be at net zero for greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” Gov. Edwards stated in a news release. “To help accomplish this, the Louisiana Climate Action Plan calls for transitioning the public fleet to low- and zero-emission vehicles."

Former sheriff gets 10 years for bribery

Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a federal bribery conviction, to be served at the same time as his four life sentences for previous rape convictions.

According to a news release, he was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

The plea came weeks after a jury convicted Strain on eight charges including four counts of aggravated rape against children less than 13 years old.

LDH celebrates National Public Health Week

The Louisiana Department of Health observed National Public Health Week April 4-10.

It highlights the importance of community health and the vital role public health professionals and healthcare entities serve in their communities.

“Our dedicated and knowledgeable teams are committed to providing the support, tools and guidance Louisiana residents need to live healthier lives. From family health to genetic disorders to laboratory services, the Office of Public Health provides invaluable services to all Louisianans, including those who are most vulnerable to poor health outcomes. A healthy Louisiana is a stronger Louisiana,” OPH Assistant Secretary Kim Hood stated in a news release.