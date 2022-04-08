AROUND THE NATION: Actor Will Smith blocked from Academy events for 10 years

Staff Report

Actor Will Smith blocked from Academy events for 10 years

Will Smith will not be allowed to attend any Academy events, including the Oscars, for 10 years following the actor's conduct at this year's annual awards show, the Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences ruled April 8.

"The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards," the organization said in a statement Friday following a hearing to discuss Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars.

CSU forecasters predict another active hurricane season with 19 tropical storms, 9 hurricanes

After two of the most active hurricane seasons on record in 2020 and 2021, top hurricane forecasters said we should expect another above-normal season this year.

For the season, which begins June 1, meteorologist Phil Klotzbach and other experts from Colorado State University – among the nation's top seasonal hurricane forecasters – predict 19 named tropical storms will form in 2022, of which nine will become hurricanes.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she reported Jimmy Kimmel to police

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said she filed comments from late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to the U.S. Capitol Police that she believes are a “threat of violence."

Kimmel, the host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live,” joked this week that Greene was “especially upset with the three Republican senators who said they’ll vote yes on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who’s nominated for the Supreme Court.”