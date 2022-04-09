Pierre Part man arrested on sex crimes involving juvenile, drug charges
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Pierre Part man on multiple sex crimes involving a juvenile and drug charges on April 9.
According to a news release, 66-year-old James Gregoire was identified as a suspect after receiving a complaint of numerous sex crimes involving a juvenile.
The sheriff reported detectives and deputies suspect he committed sex crimes through the use of social media platforms.
Investigators said he allegedly communicated with a juvenile and requested certain pornographic material in exchange for illegal drugs, which they said he provided to the juvenile.
Investigators also believe the suspect made additional offers of a sexual nature to the juvenile but the offers reportedly were declined.
A search warrant was requested and granted for a residenct at North Curtis Street. After executing the warrant, investigators reported the discovery and seizure of illegal drugs.
Gregoire was arrested on the following charges:
- Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor (Felony)
- Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Felony)
- Distribution of Marijuana
- Distribution of Methamphetamine
- Misdemeanor Sexual Battery
- Attempted Possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles
- Solicitation of Prostitution (1 Count) (Felony)
He was also previously charged with:
- Possession or Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Xanax (Alprazolam) (Felony)
- Possession of Methamphetamine (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana – 1st Offense
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
Gregoire was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.