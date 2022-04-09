Pierre Part man arrested on sex crimes involving juvenile, drug charges

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Pierre Part man on multiple sex crimes involving a juvenile and drug charges on April 9.

According to a news release, 66-year-old James Gregoire was identified as a suspect after receiving a complaint of numerous sex crimes involving a juvenile.

The sheriff reported detectives and deputies suspect he committed sex crimes through the use of social media platforms.

Investigators said he allegedly communicated with a juvenile and requested certain pornographic material in exchange for illegal drugs, which they said he provided to the juvenile.

Investigators also believe the suspect made additional offers of a sexual nature to the juvenile but the offers reportedly were declined.

A search warrant was requested and granted for a residenct at North Curtis Street. After executing the warrant, investigators reported the discovery and seizure of illegal drugs.

Gregoire was arrested on the following charges:

Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor (Felony)

Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Felony)

Distribution of Marijuana

Distribution of Methamphetamine

Misdemeanor Sexual Battery

Attempted Possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles

Solicitation of Prostitution (1 Count) (Felony)

He was also previously charged with:

Possession or Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Xanax (Alprazolam) (Felony)

Possession of Methamphetamine (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana – 1st Offense

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Gregoire was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.