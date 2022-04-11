CF Industries donates $10,000 to Leadership Ascension class for Donaldsonville renovation

The CF Industries Donaldsonville complex team donated $10,000 to the Leadership Ascension class known as the D'ville Shooting Stars, who are working to renovate the Lemann Memorial Center.

The donation is in addition to the company's 2022 sponsorship of the Donaldsonville Downtown Development District.

"These efforts will support the revitalization of the historic downtown Donaldsonville and renovation of the Lemann Center," the company announced in a social media post.

The Ascension Chamber of Commerce began its Leadership Ascension program in 1995. The Leadership Ascension Foundation is a registered non-profit corporation in Louisiana and is a 501(c). Donations are tax deductible.

The D’ville Shooting Stars team includes: Kara Anderson, Weichert Realtors, Villar & Company; Ann Booth, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana; Milton Cayette, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office; Debra Gaudin, City of Gonzales; Josh Guitreau, Shell Chemical; Wes Moreau, Essential Federal Credit Union; Melissa Pourciau, Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, APAC; and Rhonda Turner, Ascension Parish Clerk of Court.

The group's Facebook page is: https://www.facebook.com/DVilleShootingStars/

To donate via PayPal, go to: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=LFWDD6WWLZ3B2