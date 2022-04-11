CF Industries partners with Donaldsonville Main Street program for 2022

Staff Report

The Donaldsonville Downtown Development District and Main Street program announced CF Industries as its 2022 annual partner.

The DDD Main Street program was founded in 2005 in order to provide planning, development, acquisition, construction, and effectuation of the services, improvements, and facilities encompassing the downtown district, according to a news release.

In doing so, the DDD works to provide fair representation for the citizens of the community as it applies to developing projects and programs within the downtown development, cultural, and historic districts.

To enhance the efforts of the DDD, the commission also maintains the Main Street designation as determined by the Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism and has been awarded the prestigious National Accreditation by the National Main Street Center.

The DDD is managed by an Executive Director under the guidance and direction a board of commissioners appointed by the Mayor of the City of Donaldsonville.

The DDD is sustained financially by a combination of governmental appropriation, grants, sponsorships, events/fundraisers, contributions from engaged citizens in the community, and volunteer support.