Lutcher man pleads guilty to aggravated arson, Louisiana State Fire Marshal reports

A Lutcher man pled guilty as charged to aggravated arson April 5, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office.

Scott Chauvin, 35, was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon in the 23rd Judicial District. Judge Alvin Turner Jr. presided over the matter.

According to a news release, the St. James Parish Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at Third Street in Lutcher on Aug. 16, 2021. At the time, fire department officials requested the services of the State Fire Marshal.

Upon arrival investigators with the Fire Marshalls Office canvassed the scene and were able to identify the origin of the fire. Investigators obtained video surveillance footage from the area and were able to observe via video surveillance, a male subject starting the fire. Investigators identified the subject as Chauvin.

A warrant of arrest was issued for Chauvin, who was subsequently arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Jail.

Upon entering a guilty plea to the above-mentioned charge, sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. Chauvin faces up to 15 years in state prison.