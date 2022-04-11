Vacherie man sentenced to ten years for methamphetamine distribution

Staff Report

A Vacherie man was sentenced to ten years after pleading guilty to two counts of distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance on April 5.

According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, 39-year-old James Aucoin Jr. entered a guilty plea pursuant to a plea agreement with prosecutors. He was sentenced to ten years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Aucoin was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig. Judge Cody Martin presided over the matter.

The plea agreement was in connection with an April 2019 narcotics investigation in St. James Parish.

Narcotics agents with the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office along with assistance of agents from multiple other jurisdictions began investigating Aucoin after identifying him as a well-established methamphetamine distributor in and around St. James Parish.

According to the release, agents made multiple purchases of methamphetamine from Aucoin across multiple parishes. Upon completion of these transactions with Aucoin, agents were granted a warrant of arrest for Aucoin.

Aucoin was subsequently arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Jail.