Guest speakers share insights at youth basketball banquet in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

Coach Cornelius Cee White was a guest speaker along with Ascension Parish Council member Alvin "Coach" Thomas and Donaldsonville City Council member Rev. Charles Brown at the youth basketball banquet.

Donaldsonville High School's athletic director Brian Richardson also attended the event.

Coach Jerry Butler, who is the coordinator for the west side sports programs for Ascension Parish Recreation, expressed his appreciation to Michelle Templet of the recreation department, Thomas, and his wife, Clara Butler.

He thanked all of the parents, coaches, government officials, and friends for the opportunity to shape the youth of the Donaldsonville area.

"I have learned so many important lessons through my journey as recreational coordinator. Thank you for helping me improve my leadership skills and abilities. You’re all fantastic and our kids are great in so many ways. Since I started working for the community, I have learned so much that has helped me become a better professional and a better person," Butler said.

He credited everyone involved for a wonderful season.

"Please accept my heartfelt gratitude for all your support and encouragement this year! Let's move forward for a better community and better resources for our children. None of us got to where we are alone. Whether the assistance we received was obvious or subtle, acknowledging someone's help is a big part of understanding the importance of saying thank you."