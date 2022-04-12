Plaque dedicated in memory of Ascension Parish Library director Angelle Deshautelles

A plaque in memory of Angelle Deshautelles was dedicated during an April 5 ceremony at the Gonzales library.

Deshautelles was the longtime director of the Ascension Parish Library. She passed away Dec. 29, 2019. She was 65.

Deshautelles served as director of the library for 27 years. She became the assistant director in 1987.

As pointed out in a social media post, the library experienced exceptional growth adding new locations in Galvez and Dutchtown, expanding and renovating Gonzales and Galvez branches, and purchasing land in St. Amant for a future branch.

Deshautelles created public computer rooms in the 1990s, increased library programming for all ages, and established outreach and adult literacy services.

"Angelle leaves behind a legacy of excellence in library services that will impact generations," the post sa