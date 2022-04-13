Ascension Parish detectives investigating Prairieville shooting

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported a shooting on Corvette Drive in Prairieville around 5:45 p.m. April 11.

Detectives have identified Myron Mills as a person of interest and have been looking for a Kia Rio 4-door sedan, modeled likely between the years of 2016-2023. The vehicle does not appear to bear any license plate but may have a paper tag or placard in its place.

According to a news release, deputies said they observed a residence and a vehicle struck by gunfire once they arrived at the scene.

Deputies said they were advised by a resident that no one was inside the residence that was struck.

Corvette Drive is located in the Bullion Crossing subdivision off of Airline Highway at Hwy. 42 in the Prairieville area on the northern end of the parish, south of East Baton Rouge Parish. The subdivision is one of the newer neighborhoods in the area with commercial properties at the front of the development. Bullion Crossing Primary School is nearby.

“The video of what happened in Bullion Crossing Monday evening is certainly alarming; I can understand the resident’s concerns," Sheriff Bobby Webre stated in the release. "We do believe this an isolated situation and our detectives are actively investigating this shooting. We will do everything in our power to find the people involved in this shooting, and bring them to justice."

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and further details were limited.

Photographs published by Baton Rouge area newspaper The Advocate appear to show police tape in the vicinity oone of the houses in the subdivision with APSO vehicles and an ambulance parked along the roadway.

A witness told Baton Rouge area television station WAFB-TV a vehicle was seen driving into the neighborhood and shot out at least one window of the house and left behind other bullet holes in the same home.

Anyone with information that could help with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers immediately to receive a cash reward.