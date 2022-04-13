Assumption Parish deputies take into custody 17-year-old suspected in shooting

Staff Report

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a verified complaint was filed against a 17-year-old juvenile arising out of a shooting that occurred April 4 in the Grisaffe Lane area of Belle Rose.

Deputies responded to the area in reference to a complaint of shots fired, according to a news release.

Detectives initiated an investigation and determined that a residence and automobile were struck by gunfire. It was reported that the suspect fired towards a group of people.

Detectives were able to identify and subsequently take into custody a 17-year-old juvenile.

Verified complaints were filed against the juvenile on charges of:

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm – 5 counts

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities

The juvenile remains in continued custody.