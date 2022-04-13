Tornado watch issued until midnight for south Louisiana

Staff Report

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a tornado watch for some south Louisiana parishes and south Mississippi counties until midnight.

NWS forecasts the possibility of tornadoes, hail, and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour.

The region includes the eight parishes in the greater Baton Rouge area, as well as the Northshore parishes and several Mississippi counties.

Parishes include: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

Counties include: Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson.