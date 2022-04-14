Ascension Parish detectives arrest five suspects in Donaldsonville shooting

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested five suspects April 14 connected to a shooting about a week before in Donaldsonville.

Jeremiah Preston, 20, of Donaldsonville is charged with attempted second- degree murder and Illegal Use of a weapon

Mickie Batiste, 24, of Donaldsonville of is charged with attempted second- degree murder, Illegal Use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon, and disturbing the peace.

Byron James, 21, of Donaldsonville of is charged with principal to attempted second-degree murder, principal to illegal use of a weapon, and disturbing the peace.

Walter Bell, 21, of Gonzales is charged with principal to attempted second-degree murder, principal to illegal use of a weapon, and disturbing the peace.

Jahiem Knockum, 19, of Donaldsonville is charged with attempted second- degree murder, Illegal Use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon, and disturbing the peace.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a shooting April 8 around 12 p.m. on St. Vincent Street in Donaldsonville.

Upon arrival, deputies reportedly found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said he was stabilized and expected to survive.

Through further investigation, detectives received information that connected suspects Preston, Batiste, James Bell, and Knockum to the shooting.

Detectives are actively seeking a sixth suspect identified as Myron Forcell, 20, of Donaldsonville. He will be charged with principal to attempted second-degree murder, principal to illegal use of a weapon, and disturbing the peace.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting incident or that may help detectives locate Forcell is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers immediately to receive a cash reward.