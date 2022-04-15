Baton Rouge man, 20, charged in two Jones Creek bank robberies

Staff Report

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a 20-year-old man suspected in two bank robberies over the past several weeks on Jones Creek.

Deputies charged Eric Palmer with simple robbery for both the March 22 robbery of the Bancorp South Bank and the April 14 robbery of the First American Bank and Trust, both located on Jones Creek.

According to a news release, in both cases the suspect allegedly passed tellers a note demanding money and later fled on foot with the money.

Detectives identified Palmer as a possible suspect through fingerprints found at the most recent robbery.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Palmer's residence on Coursey Blvd.