BESE recognizes Ascension Parish School's NIET award for excellence

Staff Report

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education recognized Ascension Parish Public Schools April 13 for winning the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching's District Award of Excellence for Educator Effectiveness.

"The National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET) awards one school system in the country annually for excellence in elevating the teaching profession and getting outstanding results for kids and working to make sure that teachers have the opportunity to better their craft each week through meaningful professional development," stated Louisiana Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley. "This past year, NIET announced their winner for the entire nation, and it was our very own Ascension Parish public schools."

Ascension Parish began its partnership with NIET in 2008 to implement the TAP System for Teacher and Student Advancement, a whole-school approach to improving instruction and providing opportunities for teachers to grow as leaders, and it has since grown to become one of the top performing school districts in the state of Louisiana.