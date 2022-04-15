One arrested, another sought in Assumption Parish shooting near Plattenville

Staff Report

Following a reported shooting near Plattenville, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon announced the arrest of 18-year-old Tyreke Tajuan James of Paincourtville and the issuance of felony arrest warrants for 18-year-old Wayne Sullivan of Paincourtville.

In a news release, deputies said they responded to the complaint April 4 and determined an altercation had occurred at an establishment in the Plattenville area.

According to deputies, Sullivan produced a firearm and fired several shots from a vehicle at the complainant’s vehicle striking it several times. Detectives reported they located evidence verifying such.

Detectives believe that James was complicit in the crimes as he was the driver of the vehicle Sullivan fired from and James’ action before and after the shootings.

At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives charged James with accessory after the fact to aggravated criminal damage to property.

James turned himself in and was released after posting a $100,000 bond.

Law enforcement is actively seeking to arrest Sullivan on charges of simple battery, aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

At the time of the release, Sullivan remained at large.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 985-369-2912.